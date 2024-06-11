Symmetry Investments LP Takes $344,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 342,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,659,000 after purchasing an additional 206,782 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Entergy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,615 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,273. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $114.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.34%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

