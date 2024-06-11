Symmetry Investments LP Takes $2.51 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $255.70. The stock had a trading volume of 857,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,161. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALGN. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.00.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Further Reading

