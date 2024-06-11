Symmetry Investments LP Sells 94,182 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Symmetry Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,182 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 184.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 35,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,578,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after buying an additional 113,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 33.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 750,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 187,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at $26,323,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 8,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $88,375.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,509.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 50,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $494,266.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,702,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,323,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,291 shares of company stock worth $1,457,413 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.82. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $18.76.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

