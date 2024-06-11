Symmetry Investments LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Symmetry Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 74.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,292 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $36.50 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.04.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $814,685.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,089.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. 2,950,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

