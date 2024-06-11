Symmetry Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 534.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,285 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.2% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after buying an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $917,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

WMT traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.97. 21,660,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,473,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.72. The firm has a market cap of $539.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

