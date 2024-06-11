Symmetry Investments LP Buys Shares of 29 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR stock traded down $74.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7,470.03. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,763. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,644.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7,361.96. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $99.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

