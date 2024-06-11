Stratis (STRAX) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $49,342.58 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.68 or 0.05261693 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00047366 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009198 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015256 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011323 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002421 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

