StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $0.73 on Friday. Rubicon Technology has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.
Rubicon Technology Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.