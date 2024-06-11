StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
ObsEva Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14.
About ObsEva
