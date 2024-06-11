StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

LARK stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 14.39%.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In other news, Director Angela S. Hurt purchased 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Further Reading

