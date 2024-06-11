StockNews.com Downgrades First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FBMS. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in First Bancshares by 17.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

