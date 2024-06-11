StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
Shares of SPCB opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 91.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
