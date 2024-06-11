StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Up 1.5 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $1,417,822.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.