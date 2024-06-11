StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

ISDR stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.34 million, a PE ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 million. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 10,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 556,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 10,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $124,926.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 556,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,617,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Graeme P. Rein acquired 4,131 shares of Issuer Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $49,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,905.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 129,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,874. 26.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

