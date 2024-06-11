StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood Price Performance
CO stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.16.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Cord Blood
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.