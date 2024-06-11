StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.61.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

