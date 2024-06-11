StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RKDA. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 129.74% and a negative return on equity of 84.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.83) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

