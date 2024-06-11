STERIS (NYSE:STE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

STE has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.60.

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $224.77 on Friday. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $254.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.99 and a 200 day moving average of $219.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.08.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $1,061,333.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,660.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in STERIS by 2.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 445.3% during the first quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 53.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 215.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

