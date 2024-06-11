Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for XPO (NYSE:XPO)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.95.

XPO stock opened at $107.15 on Friday. XPO has a twelve month low of $47.35 and a twelve month high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 48,850.0% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,796,000 after buying an additional 195,400 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

