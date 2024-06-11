Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Shares Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP grew its position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 146.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Stem were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other news, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,167 shares in the company, valued at $200,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, insider Prakesh Patel sold 23,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $44,623.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,719.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Larsh Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 130,418 shares of company stock worth $238,045 and sold 387,599 shares worth $717,763. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Stem Stock Performance

NYSE STEM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,769,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a market cap of $206.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The company had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Stem from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Stem from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.17.

Stem Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

