StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.56 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $122.56 million and $408,232.50 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,556.68 or 0.05372346 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH launched on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 34,460 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 34,461.7766683. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,621.34880213 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $296,436.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

