Stabilus (ETR:STM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €56.70 ($60.97) and last traded at €56.90 ($61.18). 27,184 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.70 ($62.04).
Stabilus Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €57.56 and its 200 day moving average is €60.00.
Stabilus Company Profile
Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.
