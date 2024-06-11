Spruce House Investment Management LLC Sells 510,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Spruce House Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 39.5% of Spruce House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Spruce House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.75% of Carvana worth $502,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Carvana by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Carvana by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Carvana by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $103.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,131. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $6,308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,961,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $9,407,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,942,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,258,273 shares of company stock valued at $133,148,690. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.36.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

