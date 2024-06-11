Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,521 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $9,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 0.5 %

SFM traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.78. 258,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,074. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,945 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,002 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

