Sprott (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $33.70. Approximately 55,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 52,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.
Sprott Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.