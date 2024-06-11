SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.17

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.17 and last traded at $63.15, with a volume of 5840243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.71.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $9,761,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,521,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,635,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after buying an additional 80,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after buying an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

