Southernsun Asset Management LLC Sells 40,783 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 559,059 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,783 shares during the quarter. Dycom Industries comprises 7.4% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 1.91% of Dycom Industries worth $64,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

DY traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $177.83. 40,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,505. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.71.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

