Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI decreased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,100,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Sony Group comprises 2.7% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 0.25% of Sony Group worth $293,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 2,317.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,406,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:SONY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.64. The company had a trading volume of 485,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.