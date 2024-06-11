Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Solitario Resources Price Performance
SLR stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 36.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07.
Solitario Resources Company Profile
