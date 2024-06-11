Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Solitario Resources (TSE:SLR – Free Report) (NYSE:XPL) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Solitario Resources Price Performance

SLR stock opened at C$1.20 on Monday. Solitario Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 36.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Solitario Resources Company Profile

Solitario Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal, zinc, and other base metal properties in North and South America. The company holds 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska; 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and 85% interest in the Chambara exploration project located in Peru.

