Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,688 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Sigma Lithium worth $71,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Nucleo Capital LTDA. boosted its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 1,053.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the third quarter worth approximately $3,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sigma Lithium alerts:

Sigma Lithium Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of SGML stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 419,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Sigma Lithium Co. has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SGML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SGML

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.