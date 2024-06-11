Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Director Purchases C$49,500.00 in Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.
Sanatana Resources Stock Down 5.3 %
Sanatana Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.
About Sanatana Resources
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sanatana Resources
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Our Comprehensive Risk Tolerance Assessment
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Autodesk Raises Guidance After Clearing Audit Investigation
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Lyft Stock Gap and Craps on Bold 2027 Guidance at Investor Day
Receive News & Ratings for Sanatana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanatana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.