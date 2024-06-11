Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Director Purchases C$49,500.00 in Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Ian Barrowman Smith purchased 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

Sanatana Resources Stock Down 5.3 %

Sanatana Resources stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of C$7.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.12.

About Sanatana Resources

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

