Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ispire Technology

Ispire Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ISPR stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.16 million, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $969,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.