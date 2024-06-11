Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Shares Gap Up to $63.16

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.16, but opened at $64.70. Robert Half shares last traded at $64.05, with a volume of 129,535 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company's revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in Robert Half by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

