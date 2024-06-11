Robeco Schweiz AG Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 309,981 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.09% of Ingersoll Rand worth $29,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,190,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,222,789,000 after acquiring an additional 627,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,246,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,143,000 after buying an additional 3,202,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $735,821,000 after buying an additional 213,441 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,847,000 after buying an additional 3,119,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,370,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,724,000 after acquiring an additional 166,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IR traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $91.19. 2,296,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $85.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

