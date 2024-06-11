Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 35,000 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $42,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 110,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $7,037,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 937,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,061,000 after purchasing an additional 398,489 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 53,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.57. The stock had a trading volume of 222,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,346. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.23. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $166.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.89.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $106.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.45 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

