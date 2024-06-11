Robeco Schweiz AG Lowers Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned 0.98% of Lumentum worth $34,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $1,379,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth $1,389,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,491,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after buying an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 46.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Lumentum from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Lumentum Price Performance

NASDAQ LITE traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,397. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $65.16.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $366.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.53 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.