Robeco Schweiz AG Has $21.54 Million Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,788 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $21,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 439.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 59,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,268,694.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,972,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,650,788.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,390 shares of company stock worth $10,748,234. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,598. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $57.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

