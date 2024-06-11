RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 226 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $19,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Pool by 96.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Stock Up 0.3 %

POOL stock traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $343.42. 159,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.36. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.02. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.45 and a one year high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Pool Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Articles

