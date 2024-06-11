RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up 1.0% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Entegris worth $31,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.21. 354,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,652. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

