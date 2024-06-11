RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in Union Pacific by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $227.17. 890,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,677. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.60 and a one year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.78.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

