Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Down 5%

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.80 and last traded at $16.84. Approximately 275,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,035,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Revolve Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.80 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,466,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after buying an additional 390,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,915,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Revolve Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 229,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Further Reading

