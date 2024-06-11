Reviewing Fisker (NYSE:FSRN) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Fisker (NYSE:FSRN – Get Free Report) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Fisker has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisker 0 0 0 0 N/A AB Volvo (publ) 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fisker and AB Volvo (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisker and AB Volvo (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisker $272.89 million 0.24 -$939.95 million ($2.22) -0.02 AB Volvo (publ) $52.11 billion 1.01 $4.70 billion $2.37 10.97

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AB Volvo (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fisker and AB Volvo (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisker -278.72% -161.43% -23.26% AB Volvo (publ) 9.23% 29.66% 7.40%

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Fisker on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands. It offers road construction machine, haulers, wheel loaders, excavators, and compact equipment. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial vessels, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-highway applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repairs, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Isuzu Motors within commercial vehicles; a partnership with Samsung SDI Co to develop batteries for its electric products; and an agreement with Aurora to develop autonomous trucks. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

