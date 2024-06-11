Reviewing DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for DLocal and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 5 3 0 2.38 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

DLocal currently has a consensus target price of $16.44, indicating a potential upside of 106.76%.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $650.35 million 3.62 $148.96 million $0.44 18.07 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DLocal and InterCloud Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 18.83% 35.20% 14.49% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DLocal has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DLocal beats InterCloud Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

