Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 11,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $55,145,791. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $999.90. The company had a trading volume of 49,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,637. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $949.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $930.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $1,016.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

