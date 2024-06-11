Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fortrea at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTRE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of FTRE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 895,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,195. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -18.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

