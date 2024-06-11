Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 159,596 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 419,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,596 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $34,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $142,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,854. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

