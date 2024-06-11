Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 3,462.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 963,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 936,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,884,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,613,000 after acquiring an additional 425,505 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,621,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,476,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 293,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 193,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in PRA Group by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.92. The stock had a trading volume of 165,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,542. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $783.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.48.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.24. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $255.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $142,193.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRAA. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PRA Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

