Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $6.54 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,082,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.53.

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

