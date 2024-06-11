Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.89. 466,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.02 and its 200 day moving average is $156.23. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.86 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

