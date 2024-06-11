Redwood Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 176,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VWO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 7,057,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,775,194. The company has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.52.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

